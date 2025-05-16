L&T Technology fixes record date for ₹38 final dividend. Check details here

L&T Technology Services Ltd has set Friday, June 6, 2025, as the record date to identify Members entitled to receive the final dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25. If approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the final dividend will be disbursed by the company within 30 days following the AGM.
The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹38 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.
