L&T Technology fixes record date for ₹38 final dividend. Check details here

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 May 2025, 11:01 AM IST
L&T Technology Services Ltd has set Friday, June 6, 2025, as the record date to identify Members entitled to receive the final dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25. If approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the final dividend will be disbursed by the company within 30 days following the AGM.

The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of 38 per equity share with a face value of 2 each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.

(more to come)

