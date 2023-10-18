L&T Technology Services declines over 5% as firm cuts revenue guidance for FY24
Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) lost over 5 percent on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal year despite in-line revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 (FY24).
