L&T Technology Services declines over 5% as firm cuts revenue guidance for FY24

Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) lost over 5 percent on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal year despite in-line revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 (FY24).

Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) lost over 5 percent on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal year despite in-line revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 (FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock shed as much as 5.5 percent to its day's low of ₹4,360.35. It has gained 29 percent in the last 1 year and 19 percent in 2023 YTD. In comparison, Nifty IT has advanced around 11 percent both in the last year as well as in 2023 YTD.

The firm posted a 5 percent rise in the September-quarter net profit at ₹315.4 crore as against ₹300 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, sequentially, its net profit was up just 1.3 percent from ₹312 crore in the first quarter of FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its revenue grew 4.6 percent YoY to ₹2,386.5 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹2,281.7 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, it as up 3.7 percent from ₹2,301.4 crore in the previous quarter. The firm said that the growth was led by the transportation vertical, which continued its strong momentum from last quarter, and plant engineering.

In dollar terms, the revenue came in at $288.1 million, marking a growth of 2 percent YoY.

On the operating front, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹414 crore in Q2FY24, up 3.4 percent as against ₹401 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter. Meanwhile, its EBIT margin came ahead of expectations at 17.1 percent, however, it was muted on a quarter-on-quarter basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The management has cut its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 17.5-18.5 percent from 20 percent YoY earlier. The guidance revision was due to an elongated workers strike in the US, which is leading to a pause in multiple projects and causing deferrals in ramping up new projects.

The company's chief executive and managing director Amit Chadha said that the slower revenue growth is due to integration with an acquired entity, and added that the growth would have been 16 percent if not for the integration.

“Deal momentum was strong with the highlight being a USD 10 million plus deal win leveraging SWC capabilities in North America. This win has been the result of having a superior end-to-end technology stack for wireless and 5G communications which is becoming a key differentiator for us," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Tech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are investing in software-defined vehicles, AI and cybersecurity and will have close to 2,000 employees trained over the next few quarters. Our collaboration with hyper scalers and chip companies is helping us develop AI solutions and services that address the needs of industries like auto, manufacturing, and medical," he added.

L&T Tech also announced that its board has declared an interim dividend of ₹17 per equity share, and fixed October 27 as the record date for the dividend payout.

Brokerage views Post the Q2 results, brokerage house Choice Broking upgraded its rating to ‘add’ and revised its target price to ₹5,090, implying an almost 17 percent upside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"LTTS is investing in Software-defined vehicles (SDVs), AI, and Cyber-security and will have close to 2,000 employees trained over the next few quarters. Their collaboration with hyper-scalers and chip companies is helping them develop AI solutions and services that address needs for industries like Auto, Manufacturing, and Medical. The deal pipeline also seems optimistic about their growth sustaining, however, there has been increased uncertainty over the past few weeks and on grounds of prudence, management has trimmed revenue guidance to 17.5-18.5 percent constant currency for FY24E," it explained.

The company sees a good pipeline of opportunities across all sub-segments and after fully integrating SWC, it expects the growth momentum to sustain. It expects LTTS to deliver a Revenue/EBIT/PAT CAGR of 21%/20%/21% respectively over FY23-FY26E.

However, YES Securities has retained its ‘Neutral’ call on the stock post the earnings with a target price of ₹4,689, implying an upside of 7 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and EBIT margin were as per expectation. It reported revenue growth of 2.9 percent QoQ in USD terms. The cc revenue growth was 3.2 percent QoQ in cc terms. There was a sequential decline in EBIT margin(down 11 bps QoQ) to 17.1 percent led by the impact of wage hike in the quarter. Employee attrition continues to decline as LTM attrition decreased by 220 bps QoQ to 16.7 percent.

The near-term demand environment remains challenging as the clients across sectors remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation leading to slow decision-making and thus impacting near-term revenue performance. Improving the employee pyramid and falling employee attrition will support operating margin going ahead. We estimate revenue CAGR of 17.5 percent (including impact of SWC acquisition) over FY23‐25E with average EBIT margin of 17.9 percent," it said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!