L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance

L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 02:17 PM IST
- The company's revenue in dollar terms declined 4.6% year-on-year in the December quarter to $190.1 million, while it was up 6.8% from the September quarter.
MUMBAI : Shares of Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) dropped as much as 9% on Thursday after the company posted an 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹186.1 crore for the December quarter against a net profit of ₹204.1 crore in the year-ago period.
At 01:55 pm, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services was trading at ₹2557.65 apiece down 3.94% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.65% to 50,114.31.
L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
Libor overhaul gets boost in Cuomo bid to avert transition chaos2 min read . 01:41 PM IST
Panasonic has been a Tesla play and vaccine bet. Now, the stock’s rising on cold storage1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Sensex up 93% from March crash to hit 50,000: Stocks that led rally2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K
Revenue fell 1.6% to ₹1,400.7 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,422.9 crore a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the net profit was higher by 12.4% from ₹165.5 crore, while revenue increased 6.6% from ₹1,313.8 crore in the September quarter.
The company's revenue in dollar terms declined 4.6% year-on-year in the December quarter to $190.1 million, while it was up 6.8% from the September quarter.
Analysts at HDFC Securities in its quarterly review have "REDUCE" rating on the stock as valuations more than adequately factor in the recovery curve despite a strong in-line third quarter and accelerating growth / margin profile in the near term.
"The brokerage have factored USD revenue growth of -6.2/+16.8/+12.6% and EBIT margin at 14.4/16.7/17.4% over FY2021/2022/2023E respectively. Fourth quarter revenue growth is estimated at 4.4% QoQ, and FY2022/2023 revenue growth implies 3.6% compounded quarterly growth rate (CQGR) each, translating into FY21-23E EPS compounded annual growth rate at 32%. The stock currently trades at 30.8/26.0 times FY2022/2023E" it added.
Headcount stood at 16,069 at the end of December 2020 quarter and attrition was 10.7%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.