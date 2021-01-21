OPEN APP
L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 02:17 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The company's revenue in dollar terms declined 4.6% year-on-year in the December quarter to $190.1 million, while it was up 6.8% from the September quarter.

MUMBAI : Shares of Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) dropped as much as 9% on Thursday after the company posted an 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to 186.1 crore for the December quarter against a net profit of 204.1 crore in the year-ago period.

At 01:55 pm, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services was trading at 2557.65 apiece down 3.94% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.65% to 50,114.31.

Revenue fell 1.6% to 1,400.7 crore in the quarter under review from 1,422.9 crore a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was higher by 12.4% from 165.5 crore, while revenue increased 6.6% from 1,313.8 crore in the September quarter.

The company's revenue in dollar terms declined 4.6% year-on-year in the December quarter to $190.1 million, while it was up 6.8% from the September quarter.

Analysts at HDFC Securities in its quarterly review have "REDUCE" rating on the stock as valuations more than adequately factor in the recovery curve despite a strong in-line third quarter and accelerating growth / margin profile in the near term.

"The brokerage have factored USD revenue growth of -6.2/+16.8/+12.6% and EBIT margin at 14.4/16.7/17.4% over FY2021/2022/2023E respectively. Fourth quarter revenue growth is estimated at 4.4% QoQ, and FY2022/2023 revenue growth implies 3.6% compounded quarterly growth rate (CQGR) each, translating into FY21-23E EPS compounded annual growth rate at 32%. The stock currently trades at 30.8/26.0 times FY2022/2023E" it added.

Headcount stood at 16,069 at the end of December 2020 quarter and attrition was 10.7%.

NSE BSE
