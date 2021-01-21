L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance

L&T Technology Services drops 9% on poor Q3 performance1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
- The company's revenue in dollar terms declined 4.6% year-on-year in the December quarter to $190.1 million, while it was up 6.8% from the September quarter.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI : Shares of Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) dropped as much as 9% on Thursday after the company posted an 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹186.1 crore for the December quarter against a net profit of ₹204.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) dropped as much as 9% on Thursday after the company posted an 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹186.1 crore for the December quarter against a net profit of ₹204.1 crore in the year-ago period.
At 01:55 pm, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services was trading at ₹2557.65 apiece down 3.94% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.65% to 50,114.31.
At 01:55 pm, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services was trading at ₹2557.65 apiece down 3.94% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.65% to 50,114.31.
Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K
Revenue fell 1.6% to ₹1,400.7 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,422.9 crore a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the net profit was higher by 12.4% from ₹165.5 crore, while revenue increased 6.6% from ₹1,313.8 crore in the September quarter.
The company's revenue in dollar terms declined 4.6% year-on-year in the December quarter to $190.1 million, while it was up 6.8% from the September quarter.
Analysts at HDFC Securities in its quarterly review have "REDUCE" rating on the stock as valuations more than adequately factor in the recovery curve despite a strong in-line third quarter and accelerating growth / margin profile in the near term.
"The brokerage have factored USD revenue growth of -6.2/+16.8/+12.6% and EBIT margin at 14.4/16.7/17.4% over FY2021/2022/2023E respectively. Fourth quarter revenue growth is estimated at 4.4% QoQ, and FY2022/2023 revenue growth implies 3.6% compounded quarterly growth rate (CQGR) each, translating into FY21-23E EPS compounded annual growth rate at 32%. The stock currently trades at 30.8/26.0 times FY2022/2023E" it added.
Headcount stood at 16,069 at the end of December 2020 quarter and attrition was 10.7%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.