L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported an 84% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its June quarter net profit at 216.2 crore, largely on widening margins. The IT company had posted a net profit of 117.2 crore in the year-ago period and 194.5 crore the March 2021 quarter.

Shares of L&T Tech surged 15%, hitting record high on the BSE in Thursday's early deals after the management upgraded its revenue growth guidance for FY22. The management highlighted that LTTS has returned to double-digit YoY growth and won 11 deals, of which six were over $10 million and two were $25 million.

LTTS reported a 4.3% QoQ constant currency (CC) growth in Q1FY22, which was above Motilal Oswal's estimate of 2.8%. ''Industrial Products/Transportation (+7.8%/+4.3% QoQ) spearheaded this growth. EBIT margin improved by 70 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), despite a wage hike during 1QFY22, aided by efficiency improvement, better utilization, and ongoing rightsizing of the workforce,'' the brokerage said in a note.

''While LTTS has delivered largely flat growth over FY19-21 due to COVID-19 and ramp down at key clients, we expect a strong growth rebound. After a sharp (200bp) dip in margin in FY21, due to the COVID-led impact, it should more than be able to recoup margin over the next two years on a favorable operating leverage, leading to 32% earnings CAGR over FY21-23E,'' it said.

Motilal Oswal has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target price of 3,380 per share. ''We anticipate improved industry spends compared to the preceding five years. We maintain our BUY rating.''

L&T Tech's overall revenue increased by 19.42% to 1,562.6 crore for the reporting quarter, while the operating profit widened to 17.3%.

