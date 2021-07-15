''While LTTS has delivered largely flat growth over FY19-21 due to COVID-19 and ramp down at key clients, we expect a strong growth rebound. After a sharp (200bp) dip in margin in FY21, due to the COVID-led impact, it should more than be able to recoup margin over the next two years on a favorable operating leverage, leading to 32% earnings CAGR over FY21-23E,'' it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}