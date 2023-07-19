L&T Technology Services share price gains after Q1 results; Should you buy? Here’s what brokerages say3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Nomura said L&T Technology Services’ Q1FY24 missed revenue estimates, while it believes 20% revenue growth target is lofty. It has a Reduce rating with a target of ₹2,980 per share.
L&T Technology Services share price recovered from early morning losses to trade over a percent higher on Wednesday, after the company reported its Q1 results.
