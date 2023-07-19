L&T Technology Services share price recovered from early morning losses to trade over a percent higher on Wednesday, after the company reported its Q1 results.

L&T Tech posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311.1 crore in the first quarter of FY24, which was 8.5% lower than ₹340 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue during Q1FY24 declined 2.9% to ₹2,301 crore from ₹2,370.6 crore, QoQ. In dollar terms, its revenue fell to $280 million from $288.4 million in the last quarter.

EBIT decreased 6.7% to ₹395 crore from ₹423.1 crore, while EBIT margin also contracted by 70 basis points to 17.2% in April-June quarter on a sequential basis, due to the integration of the SWC acquisition.

L&T Technology Services’ (LTTS) Q1 revenue missed most analysts’ estimates, impacted by SWC seasonality. Here’s what brokerages said on L&T Technology Services’ Q1 performance:

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley said that LTTS’ Q1 revenue miss was sharp on an organic basis, while margin performance was resilient.

The global brokerage house maintained ‘Underweight’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,200 per share.

Citi

Citi has a Sell rating on the stock with a target of ₹3,060 per share. LTTS’ revenue missed Citi’s estimates, while the brokerage is of the view the company’s pipeline remains healthy as deals in pipeline are higher in Q1FY24 versus Q4FY23.

Nomura

Nomura said LTTS’ Q1FY24 missed revenue estimates, while it believes 20% revenue growth target is lofty. It has a Reduce rating with a target of ₹2,980 per share.

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has built low-teen organic revenue CAGR over FY23-26E, which is in line with its historical growth, supported by a strong and diversified engineering services pedigree.

“LTTS maintained its medium-term growth outlook of $1.5 billion revenue rate by FY25. Wage increase in Q2 will be offset by medium-term levers of lower sub-contracting and better performance of SWC in H2FY24," HDFC Securities said.

It believes the risk-reward is unfavourable at 33x FY24E and maintains ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,865, based on 25x Jun-25E EPS and a 16% EPS CAGR over FY23-26E.

Kotak Institutional Equities

LTTS reported weak numbers, with 0.6% CC revenue growth organically and 2.9% decline on a pro forma consolidated basis. The benefit of growth in the transportation vertical was offset by a sharp revenue decline in plant engineering and telecom & hi-tech, Kotak Institutional Equities said.

LTTS has retained a 20% growth guidance for FY2024E, though the brokerage firm suspects this will be achieved with an inferior mix, i.e., higher revenues from SWC and weaker growth in core.

It maintained a ‘Sell’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹3,500 per share. It believes the stock is expensive at 28.3X FY2025E EPS.

The brokerage is of the view that digitization is boosting spending in ER&D, and LTTS should benefit due to its strong capabilities, multi-vertical presence, and solid wallet share. It expects the company to deliver strong revenue growth over the coming years. It also expects industry spending to improve versus the preceding five years.

The brokerage retained its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,760 per share.

The shares of L&T Technology Services have gained more than 28% in the last one year. The stock has risen 11.5% YTD.

At 12:00 pm, the shares of L&T Technology Services were trading 1.38% higher at ₹4,119.65 apiece on the BSE.

