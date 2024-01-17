L&T Technology services share price rises over 3% despite soft Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold?
L&T Technology services share price rose 3.5% despite soft Q3 numbers; management maintains FY24 growth guidance of 17.5–18.5%. Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities expects robust Q4 for L&T Tech, citing enhanced revenue visibility and increased target multiple.
L&T Technology services share price rose 3.5% on Wednesday's trading session despite L&T Tech's soft Q3FY24 numbers. The company missed the Street's estimates and in spite of soft Q3, management kept the FY24 growth guidance of 17.5–18.5%— hinting to a robust Q4 (part SWC seasonality), as per brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities report. L&T Technology Services share price today opened at ₹5,325.05 and touched an intraday high of ₹5,535.60 and an intraday low of ₹5,325.05 apiece on BSE.
