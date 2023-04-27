Shares of L&T Technology Services jumped over 8 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on April 27 a day after the company released its March quarter scorecard.

The company posted a 2.2 per cent sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms for Q4FY23, surpassing expectations and outperforming top-tier rivals such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCL Ltd.

It reported a net profit of ₹309.6 crore, up 18 per cent YoY, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The revenue of the company also saw an increase of 19 per cent at ₹2,096.2 crore during the quarter.

Most brokerage firms maintained their earlier views on the stock. However, they are divided in their assessment of the stock.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its buy call on the stock but raised its FY24-25 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 per cent on account of a good Q4 performance.

The brokerage firm has a target price of ₹4,040 for the stock.

"Valuations of the stock have corrected sharply over the last one year and are now at 22 times FY25E EPS, which we see as attractive due to a better outlook for the ER&D (engineering research & development) services industry compared to the broader IT services universe. We continue to view L&T Technology Services as a beneficiary of the growing penetration of ER&D services," said Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal underscored L&T Technology posted a 2.2 per cent constant currency (CC) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth in Q4FY23, beating its estimates of 1.3 per cent growth and implying a limited hit from macro headwinds.

The brokerage firm added that Q4 growth was broad-based across verticals with the exception of transportation, which declined 1.1 per cent QoQ from a high base. EBIT margin was flat at 18.7 per cent, marginally missing its estimate.

"FY24 organic revenue growth guidance of over 10 per cent is in line with our estimate, although the positive vertical commentary from management (especially the strong start to transportation in Q1) suggests an upside risk. We now factor in the SWC contribution in our estimates, resulting in FY23-25 USD revenue CAGR of 18.3 per cent (14 per cent YoY organic CAGR)," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm believes with improving profitability in FY25 (17.7 per cent), the company should deliver a robust FY23-25 Indian rupee EPS CAGR of 18.6 per cent.

On the other hand, YES Securities has maintained its 'neutral' view on the stock with a target price of ₹3,678.

It highlighted that the long-term demand environment remains intact led by the growing outsourcing of ER&D services. However, the clients especially in sectors such as hi-tech and telecom have become cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation leading to signs of demand softness in these segments and it poses near-term risks.

YES Securities believes employee attrition is expected to come down going ahead. Rising offshore mix and improving employee pyramid should support operating margin going ahead.

"We estimate a revenue CAGR of 18 per cent over FY23‐25E with an average EBIT margin of 17.5 per cent. We roll over to FY25E estimates and maintain our neutral rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹3,678 at 25 times on FY25E EPS," said YES Securities.

Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of ₹3,000.

"Risks to business exist from the discretionary nature of the ERD business and slowdown in developed markets. We broadly maintain our EPS estimates and target a multiple of 21 times FY2025E EPS, leading to a fair value (Target price) of ₹3,000. The stock is expensive," said Kotak.

