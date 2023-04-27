L&T Technology Services shares jump 8% after Q4: Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:16 PM IST
L&T Technology Services reported a net profit of ₹309.6 crore, up 18 per cent YoY, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The revenue of also saw an increase of 19 per cent and reached to ₹2096.2 crore during the quarter.
Shares of L&T Technology Services jumped over 8 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on April 27 a day after the company released its March quarter scorecard.
