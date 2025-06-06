L&T to raise ₹500 crore via India's first listed ESG bond deal issuance under SEBI in partnership with HSBC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a ₹500 crore ESG bond issuance deal, becoming the first Indian corporate to do so under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework. HSBC is acting as the sole lead arranger in this transaction.

The issuance is compliant with SEBI's regulatory framework announced on Thursday (5 June), which is designed to promote transparency, accountability, and alignment with international ESG standards. The framework outlines key requirements for issuers, including the disclosure of sustainability objectives, mandatory external assessments such as Second-Party Opinions (SPOs), and post-issuance reporting. It also mandates clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and targets to measure ESG outcomes, crucial steps in supporting India's Net-Zero and climate-resilient growth agenda.

"We take pride in leading the transition to sustainable finance under SEBI's new ESG framework," said a senior spokesperson from L&T. As part of the ESG bond deal, the company said it is committed to environmental targets, including a decrease in intensity of fresh water withdrawal and emissions of greenhouse gases.

"This bond issuance reinforces our steadfast commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices whilealigning our finances with environmental targets," the L&T spokesperson added.