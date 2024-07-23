Hello User
LTCG vs STCG: Budget 2024 hikes capital gains tax with immediate effect; Here's all you need to know

LTCG vs STCG: Budget 2024 hikes capital gains tax with immediate effect; Here's all you need to know

Nikita Prasad

  • Budget 2024: Sitharaman announced that short-term capital gains on specified financial assets will henceforth attract a tax rate of 20 per cent instead of 15 per cent.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that LTCG has been 'rationalised' in the current budget. (iStockphoto)

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in both long-term and short-term capital gains (STCG) tax in her budget speech earlier today. As per definition, any profit or gain that arises from the sale of a 'capital asset' is a capital gain.

Among other announcements that impact the markets, the FM also declared a significant hike in the STT rate was announced, rising from 0.01 per cent to 0.02 per cent. This increase will effectively double the tax burden for equity and index traders involved in Futures and Options (F&O) transactions.

Sitharaman announced that STCG on "specified" financial assets will henceforth attract a tax rate of 20 per cent instead of 15 per cent. While all other financial assets and non-financial assets shall continue to attract the "applicable tax rate".

On the other hand, the tax rate on long-term capital gains for all financial and non-financial assets will rise from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. Additionally, the exemption limit for these gains has been set at 1.25 lakh per year.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
