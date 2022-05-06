LTI, Mindtree shares dive today, L&T chairman to address media

Highlighting about swap ratio scenario for the merger, IIFL's note stated that while swap ratios are not known, however, L&T owns around 74% in LTI and 61% in Mindtree, even as LTI is trading at 10% premium to Mindtree. In a merger of this proportion, managing leadership transition is the biggest risk; however, the brokerage believes this would have already been part of the planning since Mindtree acquisition.