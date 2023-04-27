IT major LTIMindree on Thursday reported a rise of per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹1113.7 crore for the March 2023 quarter, which is flat as compared with ₹1,108 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations was up by 22 per cent to ₹8,691 crore as against ₹7,128 crore in the year ago period.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹40 per equity share for the financial year ended March.

The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the annual general meeting (AGM). The record date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend and the date of the AGM will be intimated in due course.

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full year revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency. This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems & processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies. Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings which are being directed to fund in flight transformation programs," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD of LTIMindtree.

The order inflow for the quarter came in at $1.35 billion, thus helping it to close the full-year order inflow at $4.87 billion. It has added 31 new clients for Q4 and increased its count of $50 million plus customers by 2 to 13.

The company has 728 active clients as of March 2023. The $1 million+ clients increased by 56 to 383 during the fourth quarter, while $50 million+ clients increased by 3, taking the total to 13.

Attrition on trailing 12 months was at 20.2% for the March quarter, while the total headcount was at 84,546 as of March 2023.

On Thursday, the company's share closed 3.89 per cent up at ₹4,320.30 on BSE.