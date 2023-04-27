LTIMindtree Q4 results: Consolidated PAT comes at ₹1,113 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- LTIMindtree board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹40 per equity share for the financial year ended March.
IT major LTIMindree on Thursday reported a rise of per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹1113.7 crore for the March 2023 quarter, which is flat as compared with ₹1,108 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×