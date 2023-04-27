LTIMindtree Q4 results: Consolidated PAT comes at 1,113 cr, dividend declared

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full year revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency. This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems & processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies. Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings which are being directed to fund in flight transformation programs," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD of LTIMindtree.