LTIMindtree Q4 Results: Net profit rises 2.6% to ₹1,128.5 crore, revenue up 10% YoY; dividend declared

LTIMindtree Q4 Results: LTIMindtree announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Wednesday, April 23, reporting a rise of 2.6 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹1,128.5 crore, compared to ₹1,099.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The IT services major's revenue from operations rose 10 per cent year on year.
LTIMindtree said in its exchange filing, “Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 45/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, for approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’).”
"Subject to approval of members, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from conclusion of the AGM. Record Date for the purpose of determining members eligible to receive dividend and the date of AGM, shall be intimated in due course," it added.
