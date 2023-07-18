LTIMindtree share price drops 4% on soft Q1 results, but most brokerages remain optimistic; here's why3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Mindtree shares fell nearly 4 per cent a day after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results. Despite the softer numbers, several brokerage firms maintained their buy recommendation on the stock, citing optimism about the prospects of the merged entity of LTI and Mindtree.
LTIMindtree shares price declined almost 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday (July 18) a day after the company reported a weaker-than-expected April-June quarter (Q1FY24) results. The stock opened at ₹5,036.05 against its previous close of ₹5,133.95 and soon dropped 3.7 per cent to the level of ₹4,944.65.
