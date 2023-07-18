LTIMindtree shares price declined almost 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday (July 18) a day after the company reported a weaker-than-expected April-June quarter (Q1FY24) results. The stock opened at ₹5,036.05 against its previous close of ₹5,133.95 and soon dropped 3.7 per cent to the level of ₹4,944.65.

The IT player reported a net profit of ₹1,151 crore for Q1FY24 which was up 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent YoY to ₹8,702 crore.

Read more: LTIMindree Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹11,51 crore, revenue up 13%; key highlights here

The softer Q1 numbers of LTIMindtree made several brokerage firms cut their target price on the stock as well as their PAT and EPS estimates. However, many of them still maintained their buy recommendation on the stock as they remain optimistic about the prospects of the merged entity of LTI and Mindtree.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management maintained a buy call on the stock but cut the target price to ₹6,300 from ₹6,440 earlier. The brokerage firm also trimmed FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates by 2.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, given lower growth.

"Despite modest growth this quarter, LTIMindtree is well on track to report double-digit growth and strong margin expansion in FY24. The strong deal flow momentum (by TCS, LTIMindtree, and Wipro) despite uncertainty in the decision-making process, reinforces our positive stance on the sector," said Nuvama.

"We expect growth to bounce back in FY25 for the entire sector led by a sustainable strong demand. We retain LTIMindtree as a top pick, arguing the size and complementary business profiles of LTI and Mindtree will aid the merged entity to outperform peers over the next three–four years. We take away the strong deal flow, margin expansion and growth revival in Hi-tech as positives from the results," said Nuvama.

Brokerage firm Phillip Capital also maintained a buy call on the stock but cut the target price to ₹5,950 from ₹6,070 earlier.

The brokerage firm also lowered its FY24 and FY25 PAT estimates of the company by 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, on lower growth assumptions. On year-on-year terms, Phillip Capital expects a 7.5 per cent and 12.2 per cent constant currency (CC) growth for FY24 and FY25 respectively and 16.7 per cent and 17.3 per cent EBIT margins for FY24 and FY25 respectively.

"We continue to like LTIMindtree story, with a bigger base and complimentary vertical profile of LTI and Mindtree helping the combined entity outperform the tier-I peers over the medium to long term," said Phillip Capital.

"In the medium to long term, growth levers include (a) marquee bluechip client portfolio (95 out of F500, 12 out of 20 GSIBs), (b) large cross-sell/upsell opportunity, (c) large deals pipeline, (d) strong partnerships, and (e) new client additions. Over the next four-five years, management is targeting synergy-led revenue of at least $1 billion and margin expansion of at least 200bps," the brokerage firm pointed out.

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities also has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹5,820.

HDFC Securities believes that LTIMindtree will continue to grow at a considerable growth premium to tier-1 IT and the company will take market share from tier-1 IT (5 per cent of India tier-1 IT but nearly 9 per cent share of incremental growth).

"Key positives that are expected to accelerate growth for LTIMindtree are (1) book-to-bill of 1.3 times in the last two quarters (Q1 bookings up 16 per cent YoY), which provide visibility along with 10 per cent QoQ in the deal pipeline to supplement acceleration in the second half, (2) strong renewal in large Hi-Tech account and growth in T5 accounts, (3) improving tech spends of large BFS clients and key deals in the insurance sub-segment, and (4) stable operating profile with higher project transition timelines, which currently support better resource allocation that will enable the targeted FY24 exit of 17 to 18 per cent EBITM," said HDFC Securities.

Shares of LTIMindtree traded 2.16 per cent lower at ₹5,023 around 11 am on BSE.

LTI MINDTREE More Information

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test