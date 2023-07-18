"Key positives that are expected to accelerate growth for LTIMindtree are (1) book-to-bill of 1.3 times in the last two quarters (Q1 bookings up 16 per cent YoY), which provide visibility along with 10 per cent QoQ in the deal pipeline to supplement acceleration in the second half, (2) strong renewal in large Hi-Tech account and growth in T5 accounts, (3) improving tech spends of large BFS clients and key deals in the insurance sub-segment, and (4) stable operating profile with higher project transition timelines, which currently support better resource allocation that will enable the targeted FY24 exit of 17 to 18 per cent EBITM," said HDFC Securities.