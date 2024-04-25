LTIMindtree share price falls 3% after Q4 result; experts divided about the stock
LTIMindtree share price: Several experts and brokerage firms appear cautious about the stock after Q4 result. LTIMindtree share price has gained nearly 13 per cent over the last year against a 23 per cent gain in equity benchmark Sensex.
LTIMindtree share price declined nearly 3 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, April 25, a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings. LTIMindtree share price opened at ₹4655.05 against its previous close of ₹4732.55 and fell about 2.8 per cent to the level of ₹4,599.05. Around 11:15 am, LTIMindtree share price traded 2.76 per cent lower at ₹4,602 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.15 per cent up at 73,966.45 at that time.
