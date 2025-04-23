LTIMindtree share price jumps 6% ahead of Q4 result; here’s what top brokerages expect from the IT player’s Q4 earnings

LTIMindtree share price jumped almost 6 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, April 23, ahead of its March quarter (Q4FY25) results. LTIMindtree share price opened at ₹4,393.65 against its previous close of ₹4320.05 and jumped 5.7 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,565.55. Around 2 PM, the IT stock traded 4.95 per cent higher at ₹4,533.70.

LTIMindtree share price trend LTIMindtree share price has been in the green for three consecutive sessions. On a monthly scale, the stock has climbed about a per cent in April, eyeing to snap the losing run of last two consecutive months. In February, the stock crashed 21 per cent, while in March, it fell 4 per cent.

Over the last year, LTIMindtree share price has declined nearly 8 per cent, hitting a 52-week low of ₹3,841.05 on April 7 this year after a 52-week high of ₹6,764.80 on December 16 last year.



