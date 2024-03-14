LTIMindtree shares: Kotak Equities cuts target price, says correction required to price in integration, demand risks
LITMindtree’s management team is still robust, with plenty of reputed senior persons, with large experience in scaling business units in Tier 1 organizations, the brokerage firm said.
LTIMindtree continues to be impacted by frequent senior management exits, while integration pain, weak demand and client-specific risks cloud the near-term growth outlook for the company, Kotak Institutional Equities said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started