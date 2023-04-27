Shares of LTIMindtree rose over a per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday ahead of the company's January-March quarter result of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The stock opened at ₹4189.95 against the previous close of ₹4,158.60 and rose about a per cent to ₹4,225.05 within the first 30 minutes of trade.

Analysts and brokerage firms are expecting a decent quarter from LTIMindtree but more than the numbers, investors will keenly observe the deal pipeline and management commentary on the road ahead.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects LTIMindtree to report a 23.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in the IT firm's revenue driven by the large deal ramp-up.

Profit after tax (PAT) may rise 9.3 per cent YoY and 24 per cent QoQ.

As per the estimates of Axis, LTIMindtree's EBITDA may rise 10.8 per cent YoY and 19.5 per cent QoQ. EBITDA margin, on the other hand, may see a fall of 582 bps but up 219 bps QoQ, Axis Securities said.

"Vertical commentary on the BFSI, manufacturing, and retail should be key things to watch out for," Axis Securities said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a strong (nearly 180 bps) margin improvement, led by the absence of integration costs versus Q3FY23.

The brokerage firm believes travel, hi-tech, and retail segments may be weak, but BFSI should continue to do well.

"The combined entity should see decent growth at 1.6 per cent constant currency (CC). Commentary about the demand environment and the deal pipeline remains key monitorable," said Motilal Oswal.

Kotak Institutional Equities expect a sequential growth of 2.3 per cent in CC, driven by LTI's portfolio of business.

The brokerage firm said Mindtree's portfolio of business has high exposure to impacted verticals of retail and hi-tech, which will be under pressure.

Kotak believes revenue growth on YoY basis is at a reasonably healthy 12.5 per cent.

"We expect 230 bps sequential margin improvement due to the absence of one-time merger costs and furloughs. Note that margins will still decline by 180 bps on a YoY basis, attributable to investments in people for future growth," said Kotak.

"Our margin forecast does not factor in any additional one-off merger-related charges. We do not expect the departure of Venu Lambu, ex-co-head of sales, at the beginning of the quarter to impact the deal win momentum," Kotak added.

The brokerage firm expects healthy growth in TCV (total contract value) signings on a YoY basis, aided by large deal wins.

Kotak pointed out that both LTI and Mindtree on a standalone basis have the capability to win large deals in managed services. The combined entity has won quite a few deals involving integrated service offerings which were showcased on March 2023 analyst day.

"We expect investors to focus on—(1) the timeline for early benefits from revenue synergies to flow into revenue, (2) the health of deal pipeline and conversion rates, (3) the timing of ramp-up of recently won large deals and their impact on margins, (4) more details of the new organization structure including vertical-geo heads, (5) outlook for Mindtree's portfolio given slowing cloud consumption and prudence in discretionary spending by clients, (6) tech spending outlook of key US and European banks considering high exposure to the segment amidst heightened caution, (7) positioning in cost take-out deals and vendor consolidation events, and (8) levers to offset high wage inflation especially on-site," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

