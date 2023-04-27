LTIMindtree shares rise over 1% ahead of Q4FY23 numbers; commentary on BFSI, manufacturing to be in focus3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:57 AM IST
As per the estimates of Axis, LTIMindtree's EBITDA may rise 10.8 per cent YoY and 19.5 per cent QoQ. EBITDA margin, on the other hand, may see a fall of 582 bps but up 219 bps QoQ, Axis Securities said.
Shares of LTIMindtree rose over a per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday ahead of the company's January-March quarter result of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The stock opened at ₹4189.95 against the previous close of ₹4,158.60 and rose about a per cent to ₹4,225.05 within the first 30 minutes of trade.
