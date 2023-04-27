"We expect investors to focus on—(1) the timeline for early benefits from revenue synergies to flow into revenue, (2) the health of deal pipeline and conversion rates, (3) the timing of ramp-up of recently won large deals and their impact on margins, (4) more details of the new organization structure including vertical-geo heads, (5) outlook for Mindtree's portfolio given slowing cloud consumption and prudence in discretionary spending by clients, (6) tech spending outlook of key US and European banks considering high exposure to the segment amidst heightened caution, (7) positioning in cost take-out deals and vendor consolidation events, and (8) levers to offset high wage inflation especially on-site," said Kotak Institutional Equities.