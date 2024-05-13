LTIMindtree vs Coforge: Which mid-cap IT stock should you pick for long term?
Coforge and LTIM have been the worst performers in the Nifty IT index this year. While Coforge has crashed over 28 percent in 2024 YTD, LTIM has tanked 27 percent. In comparison, the Nifty IT index has lost over 7 percent in this period.
The Nifty IT index has faced a persistent downtrend, declining by over 7 percent year-to-date in 2024 and by 6 percent in the last month alone. This downward trajectory has been mirrored by most of its constituents, which have consistently delivered negative returns. The sector's performance has been hampered by economic slowdown concerns, leading to expectations of sustained volatility and sluggish demand going forward.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started