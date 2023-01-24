IT stock to pay interim dividend of ₹20 per share, record date next week2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:49 AM IST
- LTIMindtree's board also approved to declare an interim dividend of ₹20 per share
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3FY23), LTIMindtree's board also approved to declare an interim dividend of ₹20 per share and the record date for the same is fixed for next week on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Shares of LTIMindtree were trading more than a per cent higher at ₹4,412 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals.
