IT stock to pay interim dividend of 20 per share, record date next week

“Reporting its first quarterly results as an integrated entity, LTIMindtree (LTIM) delivered a modest performance. LTIM’s soft performance this quarter is an upshot of seasonality and integration woes, both of which are expected to be over during the next two quarters. We have a positive stance on LTIM as we anticipate the size and complementary business profiles of LTI and Mindtree helping the merged entity outperform peers over the next three–four years. We view the soft performance this quarter as an aberration, in an otherwise robust growth story," said brokerage Edelweiss in a note.