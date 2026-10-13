LTM Dividend 2026: Record date declared; check amount announcement date, history, yield returns of Larsen & Toubro stock

LTM Dividend 2026: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) company LTM, previously known as LTI Mindtree, announced that its board of directors is likely to consider an interim dividend on the equity shares of face value Re. 1 each for shareholders at a meeting scheduled for Friday, October 16.

The board will also review and approve the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at the meeting.

It is to be noted that the company is yet to declare interim dividend amount for the financial year 2026-27.

LTM Dividend 2026 record date In an exchange filing dated 8 October, the company further informed that the board has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date for the payment of the dividend to the eligible shareholders.

“In the aforementioned meeting, the Board of Directors may also consider a proposal to declare an interim dividend on the equity shares of face value Re. 1 each and the ‘Record Date’ for payment of interim dividend, if declared, would be Friday, October 23, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

LTM dividend history LTM has maintained a consistent dividend payout in recent years. For FY2026, the company declared a final dividend of ₹53 per share on April 23, 2026, with May 25, 2026, set as the record/ex-dividend date. Earlier, it had announced an interim dividend of ₹22 per share for FY2026 on October 16, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of October 23, 2025.

In 2025, the company paid a final dividend of ₹45 per share and an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. The payout remained at the same levels in FY2024, when the company declared a final dividend of ₹45 per share and an interim dividend of ₹20 per share.

LTM dividend yield LTM has declared an equity dividend of ₹75 per share over the past 12 months. At the current share price of ₹4,155.30, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield stands at 1.80%. This means investors buying the stock at the current market price would receive dividend income equivalent to 1.80% of their investment, based on the dividends declared over the past year.

LTM share price performance LTM shares have gained 4.71% over the past week, indicating a recent recovery in the stock. However, the stock has struggled to sustain its gains over a longer period, declining 2.74% in the past month. The short-term uptick comes against the backdrop of a prolonged decline, with the shares falling 31.97% year to date (YTD).

The stock has also delivered negative returns over longer investment horizons. LTM shares have declined 24.37% over the past year and lost 18.39% over the past three years. Over a five-year period, LTM shares have fallen 30.13%, highlighting the stock's long-term underperformance.