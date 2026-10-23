LTM dividend 2026 record date today | Check dividend payout details, history, yield and share performance

LTM interim dividend 2026 record date today: LTM share price fell over 2% to 4,190.10 per share on NSE amid dividend record date today, 23 October.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Oct 2026, 12:02 PM IST
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LTM interim dividend 2026 record date today: The ex-dividend date is also 23 October. (AI image for representational purposes only)
LTM interim dividend 2026 record date today: The ex-dividend date is also 23 October. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

LTM interim dividend 2026 record date today: LTM share price fell over 2% to 4,190.10 per share on NSE amid dividend record date today, 23 October. LTM (LTIMindtree) had announced an interim dividend of 25 per share, with a face value of 1.

LTM dividend 2026: Dividend payout, record date, other details

The company announced the dividend on 16 October and fixed 23 October as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The ex-dividend date is also 23 October.

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Shareholders who held LTM stock on or before the record date, subject to the prevailing settlement rules, will qualify for the dividend payout. The record date determines which shareholders are entitled to receive the declared dividend.

Investors should note that the dividend amount is 25 per share, which is equivalent to 2,500% of the share’s face value of 1. However, the actual dividend yield depends on the stock’s market price.

LTM dividend history and yield

LTM has declared 22 dividends since 17 November, 2016. The company announced an interim dividend of 25 per equity share on 23 October, 2026, following a final dividend of 53 per share declared on 25 May, 2026.

In 2025, LTM declared an interim dividend of 22 per equity share on 24 October, followed by a final dividend of 45 per share on 23 May. The interim dividend increased to 25 in October 2026 from 22 in October 2025, while the final dividend rose to 53 in May 2026 from 45 in May 2025.

Based on the latest declared dividends, L&T's total interim and final dividend for 2026 amounted to 78 per equity share, compared with 67 per share in 2025. This represents an increase of 11 per share, or around 16.4%, in the combined dividend amount across the two years.

LTM offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.39% at the current share price of 4,191.70.

LTM share price performance

LTM shares have witnessed a mixed performance in the short term, gaining 2.82% over the past month despite declining 4.33% in the past week.

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On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, LTM shares have plunged 31.28%, while the stock has declined 25.23% over the past year. The weakness extends to the longer term, with the shares falling 19.26% over three years and 35.81% over five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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