LTM dividend 2026 record date today | Check dividend payout details, history, yield and share performance

LTM interim dividend 2026 record date today: LTM share price fell over 2% to ₹4,190.10 per share on NSE amid dividend record date today, 23 October. LTM (LTIMindtree) had announced an interim dividend of ₹25 per share, with a face value of ₹1.

LTM dividend 2026: Dividend payout, record date, other details The company announced the dividend on 16 October and fixed 23 October as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The ex-dividend date is also 23 October.

Shareholders who held LTM stock on or before the record date, subject to the prevailing settlement rules, will qualify for the dividend payout. The record date determines which shareholders are entitled to receive the declared dividend.

Investors should note that the dividend amount is ₹25 per share, which is equivalent to 2,500% of the share’s face value of ₹1. However, the actual dividend yield depends on the stock’s market price.

LTM dividend history and yield LTM has declared 22 dividends since 17 November, 2016. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share on 23 October, 2026, following a final dividend of ₹53 per share declared on 25 May, 2026.

In 2025, LTM declared an interim dividend of ₹22 per equity share on 24 October, followed by a final dividend of ₹45 per share on 23 May. The interim dividend increased to ₹25 in October 2026 from ₹22 in October 2025, while the final dividend rose to ₹53 in May 2026 from ₹45 in May 2025.

Based on the latest declared dividends, L&T's total interim and final dividend for 2026 amounted to ₹78 per equity share, compared with ₹67 per share in 2025. This represents an increase of ₹11 per share, or around 16.4%, in the combined dividend amount across the two years.

LTM offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.39% at the current share price of ₹4,191.70.

LTM share price performance LTM shares have witnessed a mixed performance in the short term, gaining 2.82% over the past month despite declining 4.33% in the past week.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, LTM shares have plunged 31.28%, while the stock has declined 25.23% over the past year. The weakness extends to the longer term, with the shares falling 19.26% over three years and 35.81% over five years.