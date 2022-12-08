LTS Investment Fund sells 5,46,379 shares of NDTV in a bulk deal1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 09:12 AM IST
On Tuesday, 4,71,698 shares of NDTV were sold in a bulk transaction by the Mauritius-based Vikasa India EIF Fund
On Wednesday, LTS Investment Fund sold 5,46,379 shares of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) in a bulk deal at a price of ₹358.53. LTS is the multi-holding and investment platform of a group of partners listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).