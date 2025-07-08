This auto ancillary stock has more than doubled in two months. Can it deliver long term?
Madhvendra 6 min read 08 Jul 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Summary
This company aims to triple revenue by FY31. After strong FY25 and recent re-rating, future gains hinge on execution across clean mobility, a subsidiary's growth, and new launches.
Lumax Auto is a prominent player in the automotive industry as a leading manufacturer of gear shifters and interior solutions. With a more than 80% market share among passenger-vehicle customers, the company has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the coming years.
