Top 3 fundamental picks by HDFC Securities
30 Nov 2022
Lumax Auto, Marksans Pharmaceuticals and Mishra Dhatu are its top recommended stocks for investment. Read on to know the target and buying price
Indian market opened higher on November 30, but soon pared gains to trade flat as investors watched out for global cues from Chinese unrest against the government's Covid-zero policy. Two other important factors to watch for are - the guidance from the Federal Reserve on the interest rate hiking path, and the Q2 growth numbers scheduled to be announced today.