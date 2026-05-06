Lump sum vs SWP: What is the right way to withdraw money from mutual funds after retirement?

Retirement planning is a crucial step that many investors miss. After spending years accumulating wealth and being patient, the real challenge begins at retirement—turning savings into a steady income.

When it's time to reap rewards for their efforts, investors make small mistakes that prove costly. One such critical misstep is opting for lump sum withdrawals from mutual funds. This not only increases tax burden but also leaves them vulnerable to market timing risk, especially in volatile conditions. And that's where a Systematic Withdrawal Plan comes in.

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What is a lump sum withdrawal? A lump-sum withdrawal refers to redeeming a large portion or sometimes the entire mutual fund investment at once. Many retirees prefer this for simplicity or immediate liquidity needs, such as buying property, clearing liabilities, or reallocating assets.

However, lump-sum withdrawals require getting the timing right, which is inherently uncertain and can lead to exiting during unfavourable market conditions, said Vinayak Magotra, Product Head & Founding Team, Centricity WealthTech, while explaining a key risk of such a move.

Moreover, this way of withdrawal also attracts a higher immediate tax liability.

In a lump sum withdrawal, the entire capital gain portion is taxed at once, and the remaining corpus reduces sharply—impacting future returns (e.g., withdrawing ₹1 crore from ₹10 crore leaves only ₹9 crore to grow), said Swapnil Aggarwal, Director, VSRK Capital.

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What is SWP? On the other hand, an SWP allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount at regular intervals while the remaining investment stays in the market.

For example, if someone has ₹10 crore and monthly expenses of ₹5–6 lakh, they can withdraw around 0.7% ( ₹7 lakh) monthly. "This ensures a steady income while the remaining corpus continues to grow. In contrast, lump sum withdrawals reduce the portfolio size immediately, limiting future compounding and weakening long-term wealth sustainability," highlighted Aggarwal.

This method also gives a regular, pension-like income and better tax efficiency while the remaining corpus continues to grow.

"An SWP lets retirees pre-programme fixed monthly pay-outs with the fund house. Only the gains portion of each SWP instalment is taxed, improving post-tax returns significantly," said Puneet Singhania, Director – Master Capital Services.

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Moreover, a staggered approach through SWPs reduces timing risk and brings discipline to withdrawals, making it far better suited for sustaining retirement portfolios, Magotra added.

Therefore, the verdict from financial experts is the same - SWPs are better than lump sum withdrawals if the goal is to generate a regular income stream.

Lump sum vs SWP Consider an investor with a mutual fund portfolio worth ₹70 lakh, of which ₹50 lakh is the original investment and ₹20 lakh represents capital gains.

If the investor opts for a lump sum withdrawal, the entire ₹20 lakh gain is realised in a single financial year. After accounting for the ₹1.25 lakh exemption on long-term capital gains, the remaining gains are taxed at 12.5%, resulting in a tax liability of ₹2.34 lakh.

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In contrast, if the investor chooses an SWP of ₹50,000 per month, the tax treatment becomes more efficient. Each withdrawal consists of a mix of capital and gains, meaning only a portion of the withdrawal is taxable. As a result, the tax liability is spread over multiple years, reducing the overall tax burden.

Singhania highlighted that redeeming from equity during a market downturn locks in losses permanently — the corpus never fully recovers. SWPs from debt or hybrid funds avoid this, preserving equity's compounding runway, he noted.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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