Experts give 'buy' tag to these pharma company stocks

Speaking on the shares to buy today Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Currently, the market looks unmoved by the rising Covid-19 cases in India but if you look at the FIIs trade practice in recent days, they are fishing out their money from the Indian markets. So, any negative news on the Covid-19 in India looks dangerous for the Indian indices and hence I would recommend investors to maintain stock specific trade keeping strict stop loss. In current market scenario when the fresh Covid-19 cases in India have gone above 4 lakh mark, one should focus on pharma stocks as they are expected to outperform other sectors in next one to three months."

