Lupin gets third USFDA approval for new drug in less than a week; shares in focus tomorrow
Lupin today received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in multiple strength.
Leading drug maker Lupin announced on Sunday, January 14, that it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic drug to treat migraine and hypertension. The Mumbai-based company has received the nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in multiple strengths, said Lupin Ltd in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.
