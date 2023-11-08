Lupin Q2 results preview: Strong earnings growth to be led by new launches in the US, improving domestic sales
Q2 Result Preview- Launch of limited competition opportunities like- generic Spiriva, generic of Prezista and Suprep kit under exclusivity along with improving domestic sales could leading to a 3-fold jump in earnings during Q2 as per PhillipCapital Institutional Equity Research.
Lupin Ltd that is seeing renewed investor confidence as is reflected in more than 65% rise in share price during the last six months, is also expected to report a strong performance for the quarter ending September led by the new launches in the US markets.
