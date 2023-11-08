Lupin Ltd that is seeing renewed investor confidence as is reflected in more than 65% rise in share price during the last six months, is also expected to report a strong performance for the quarter ending September led by the new launches in the US markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the July to September quarter (Q2FY24), analysts at Motial Oswal Financial Services Ltd. expect Lupin’s earnings to jump 3 times on year-on-year basis, outperforming the rest of our coverage companies, driven by limited-competition product launch, steady growth in EU, better operating leverage and a lower tax rate. They also have increased their FY24 earnings per share estimates for Lupin by 4% to factor in better market share gains in generics of Spiriva, a drug used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Surya Patra at PhilipCapital Institutional Equity research also expects Launch of limited competition opportunities like- generic Spiriva, generic of Prezista (antiretroviral drug) and Suprep kit under exclusivity along with improving domestic sales leading to a 3-fold jump in earnings

The US sales for Lipin are estimated to grow 32% year-on-year to $ 210 million led by new launches in 2QFY24. European Union sales are estimated to grow by 18% YoY led by healthy traction in base portfolio as per MOFSL.

Including launch quantities, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities build in generic Spiriva sales of $15 million in 2QFY24. They expect Lupin to report $185 million US sales in 2QFY24 ( up 2% sequentially) with contribution from generic of Bowel prep kit Suprep, generic Prezista and greater stability in pricing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The domestic market growth is also expected to remain strong and contribute well to growth for Lupin. While MOFSL analysts expect the domestic formulation segment to grow 9% YoY for the quarter. Those at Kotak Institutional equities expect domestic sales to grow 12% yoy for Lupin. They expect Lupin's overall sales in 2QFY24 to grow 20% year-on-year (up 4% sequentially). Adjusted for the milestone income of $25 million in 1QFY24, they bake in overall sequential sales growth of 8% sequentially for Lupin during Q2FY24.

The operating performance is also likely to be supported by milestone income. Kotak expects Lupin's 2QFY24 Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortiosation (Ebitda) is expected to rise 80.3 % year-on-year as per Kotak estimated to ₹816.6 crore. Net revenues at ₹991.8 crore are expecetd to rise 20.4% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

