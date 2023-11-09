Lupin share price gains up to 1.7% as strong US sales drive net profit growth of 277%
Q2 Result Review - Lupin's Q2 net profit of ₹490 crore grew 277 % y-o-y, led by strong US sales growth . Analysts at PhillipCapital, MOFSL, Kotak Institutional Equities had estimated Lupin's net profit at ₹384.4 crore, ₹332.4 crore and ₹374.2 crore, respectively.
Lupin Ltd's share price gained up to 1.7% on the NSE in the opening trade on Thursday as the company reported a strong profit growth of 277% for the quarter ending September, driven by the strong sales growth recorded in the US market.
