Lupin share price hits 52-week high, up about 65% in a year; should you buy or book profit?2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Lupin share price hits 52-week high after strong Q1 results. In the last one year, Lupin shares are up 65 per cent against a 12 per cent gain in the Sensex index. On a monthly basis, Lupin shares have been in the green since April 2023.
Lupin share price rose over 4 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,078 in intraday trade on BSE on Friday (August 4), looking set to extend their gains into the fifth consecutive session. Shares of the company jumped a day after the company reported its June quarter scorecard.
