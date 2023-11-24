Lupin share price jumps over 3% to hit 52-week high on US FDA approval for drugs
Lupin stock price today rose 3.8% to touch a 52-week high after receiving US FDA approval for two drug. Lupin's stock price has returned over 67% this year, supported by good volumes and positive trend.
Lupin stock price today rose 3.8% to touch a 52-week high on Friday's trading session after the company received US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for two of its drug on Thursday. Lupin share price today opened at ₹1,223.95 apiece on BSE, and touched a intraday high of ₹1,241.20, and low of ₹1,213.20 on BSE. According to technical analysts, the broader trend for the Lupin stock is positive. Lupin's stock price has returned an impressive more than 67% this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started