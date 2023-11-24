Lupin stock price today rose 3.8% to touch a 52-week high on Friday's trading session after the company received US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for two of its drug on Thursday. Lupin share price today opened at ₹1,223.95 apiece on BSE, and touched a intraday high of ₹1,241.20, and low of ₹1,213.20 on BSE. According to technical analysts, the broader trend for the Lupin stock is positive. Lupin's stock price has returned an impressive more than 67% this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The price upmove has been supported by good volumes and hence, the upmove could continue. The support for the stock is now placed around ₹1,150," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, today pharma stocks are in momentum and this stock as well is showing positive traction backed with good volumes, one can expect this upmove to continue toward ₹1,300 in near term with strong support around ₹1,190. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Lupin has been granted tentative approval by the US FDA to market a generic version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc's Invokana tablets. The diabetes drug, Canagliflozin Tablets, comes in portions of 100 mg and 300 mg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Canagliflozin is a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated: as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

To reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease, doubling of serum creatinine, cardiovascular death, and capitalisation for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and diabetic nephropathy with albuminuria," the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to IQVIA MAT September 2023, Canagliflozin Tablets (RLD Invokana) had estimated yearly sales of USD 561 million in the US.

Additionally, the company was granted US FDA's nod to market a generic version of Bausch & Lomb Inc's Prolensa Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, under the name Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lupin is qualified for a 180-day exclusivity period as the exclusive first to file for this product. In patients who have had cataract surgery, Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% is recommended for the management of ocular pain and postoperative inflammation.

Both the products will be produced in Lupin's Indian plant in Pithampur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lupin on November 8 reported a net profit of ₹490 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 277% higher as compared to ₹130 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit grew by 8% from ₹452 crore posted in the quarter ended June 2023. The company's total revenue from operations came in at ₹5,039 crore in the second quarter, higher by 21% as against ₹4,146 crore recorded in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.