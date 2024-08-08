Lupin Share price rises 3% to multi year high: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold post more than 56% ytd gains

Stock Market Today: Lupin share price saw strong gains of more than 3% on Thursday as the stock touched multiyear high on the bourses. : Lupin share price had last seen such levels in 2015. The Lupin share price opened at ₹2,019.95 almost 1.2% higher over the previous close of ₹1,994.45. Lupin share price thereafter touched all time highs of ₹2,066.90 on the NSE marking gains of more than 3%.

Lupin share price has gained more than 56% year to date as growth prospects improved. During the Quarter Ending June (Q1) it has delivered a strong earnings performance led by a superior show in the key markets of the US and India) and further helped by lower R&D spending and a lower tax rate.

Also Read | RBI proposes public repository for digital lending apps: What you need to know

Strong US and Domestic growth The Domestic sales contributing 35% to overall revenues at ₹1926 Crore grew 17.5% yoy (20.3% sequentially). The company highlighted that its prescription business grew 10.5% yoy, higher than Indian Pharma market growth of 8.5%.

The North American business contributing 37% to overall for Lupin at ₹2041 crore also grew 28.3% y-o-y, 7.5% sequentially .

Strong Net profit growth and Ebitda Lupin the highest quarterly Ebitda margin in five years said analysts . At ₹1309 crore the Ebitda grew 27.5% sequentially and 28.5% year in year. With margins at 23.7% better than 21% in the previous quarter and 18.5% in the year ago quarter. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)

The reported net profit at ₹801.3 Crore more than doubled sequentially (up 118%) and

Analysts Views Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Lupin to sustain strong earnings growth momentum in FY25 and FY26 after a turnaround in FY24. The improved traction across its key markets is helping resulting in better operating leverage. They estimate a 30% earnings CAGR (compound annual growth) in earnings over FY24-26, However they have Neutral Ratings on the stock

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher on the other hand have revised their FY25 and FY26 estimated Earnings per share upwards +20% as they factor in higher margins and US sales and upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with revised TP of Rs2,300 a share ( from Rs1,675 earlier).

Those at Antique Stock Broking remain optimistic on Lupin's US generic opportunities with limited competition launches, and increase FY26 earnings estimate by 11% on account of higher gross margins. Their target price stands at ₹2125