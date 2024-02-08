Lupin share price rises up to 6.6%; scales 52-week highs post Q3 Results as net profit jumps four folds
Stock Market Today: Lupin share price gained up to 6.6% in morning trades to scale 52-week on Thursday after company posted four fold rise in its net profit for the quarter ending December'2023.
Lupin share price gained up to 6.6% in the morning trades on Wednesday to scale s 52-week highs on Thursday post Q3 results. Lupin had reported a massive 300 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹613 crore during October-December quarter (Q3FY24), compared to ₹153.4 crore in the year-ago period. The financial performance for the quarter ending December was reported by Lupin post market hours on Wednesday.
