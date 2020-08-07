MUMBAI: Shares of drug major Lupin Ltd fell 6.5% on Friday after the company reported a 96.5% year-on-year slump in its consolidated net profit to ₹106.9 crore for the quarter ended June. In the year-ago period, net profit stood at ₹303.05 crore.

At 0230 pm, shares of Lupin traded at ₹882.35, down 5.7% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down a tad at 38,005.68.

Lupin's net sales declined 9.1% to ₹3,468.6 crore in the quarter under review. Investment in R&D amounted to ₹357.50 crore, about 10.3% of sales for Q1 FY21 compared with ₹344.20 in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal commenting on the results said, "Lupin received four Abbreviated New Drug Approvals (ANDA) during the quarter and launched two products. Capex was ₹180 crore and net debt was ₹350 crore at the end of June quarter. Earnings before interest depreciation and ammortisation margin was down 490 basis points YoY to 14.4% as it contracted at a higher rate due to higher employee cost, partially offset by lower other expenses".

The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Lupin's global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sales for Q1 FY21 were at ₹409 crore compared with ₹328.60 crore in the March quarter and up 17% year-on-year.

Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said, "The quarter's performance was impacted by the covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, affecting our key businesses in India and US. We continue to focus on business continuity while ensuring employee safety. Despite the challenges impacting revenues, we improved margins driven by tight expense control. We expect to continue the momentum on margin improvement."

