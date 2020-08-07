Lupin tumbles 7% after weak Q1 performance

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal commenting on the results said, "Lupin received four Abbreviated New Drug Approvals (ANDA) during the quarter and launched two products. Capex was ₹180 crore and net debt was ₹350 crore at the end of June quarter. Earnings before interest depreciation and ammortisation margin was down 490 basis points YoY to 14.4% as it contracted at a higher rate due to higher employee cost, partially offset by lower other expenses".