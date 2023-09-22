Lux Industries shares drop 3% after I-T dept alleges tax evasion of 200 crore

Lux Industries shares declined over 3 per cent on Friday, September 22, after reports said that the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at company's headquarters in Kolkata.

The I-T Department has reportedly alleged a tax evasion of ₹200 crore by the company. Raids were conducted in multiple cities at premises linked to Lux Industries. The search is underway in multiple cities at premises linked to the company including Kolkata. Offices and residences of top officials are also covered in the raids, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The investigation is aimed at uncovering any irregularities related to the company's financial affairs. Lux Industries confirmed that the I-T Department is conducting searches at its premises. The company also said that it is extending full support.

“We would like to submit that survey is being conducted at our premises and the company is extending its full cooperation to the authorities. We would like to further inform that as the survey is yet to be concluded we are unable to make assessment of its impact. Once the survey concludes, the company will update the stock exchanges, in case there is any material impact resulting from the above survey,'' said Lux Industries in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On Friday, shares of Lux Industries settled 3.22 per cent lower at ₹1,471.25 after hitting an intra day low of ₹1,451 apiece on the BSE. The company commands a market cap of ₹4,424.30 crore, according to BSE data.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

LUX INDUSTRIES More Information