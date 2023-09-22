Lux Industries shares drop 3% after I-T dept alleges tax evasion of 200 crore

Lux Industries shares drop over 3% after I-T dept raids premises, alleges tax evasion of ₹200 crore1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Lux Industries confirmed that the I-T Department is conducting searches at its premises. Lux Industries also said that it is extending full support. 'The survey is yet to be concluded and we are unable to make assessment of its impact,' said Lux Industries.
Lux Industries shares declined over 3 per cent on Friday, September 22, after reports said that the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at company's headquarters in Kolkata.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started