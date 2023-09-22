Hello User
Lux Industries shares drop over 3% after I-T dept raids premises, alleges tax evasion of 200 crore

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Lux Industries confirmed that the I-T Department is conducting searches at its premises. Lux Industries also said that it is extending full support. 'The survey is yet to be concluded and we are unable to make assessment of its impact,' said Lux Industries.

Lux Industries shares drop 3% after I-T dept alleges tax evasion of 200 crore

Lux Industries shares declined over 3 per cent on Friday, September 22, after reports said that the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at company's headquarters in Kolkata.

The I-T Department has reportedly alleged a tax evasion of 200 crore by the company. Raids were conducted in multiple cities at premises linked to Lux Industries. The search is underway in multiple cities at premises linked to the company including Kolkata. Offices and residences of top officials are also covered in the raids, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The investigation is aimed at uncovering any irregularities related to the company's financial affairs. Lux Industries confirmed that the I-T Department is conducting searches at its premises. The company also said that it is extending full support.

“We would like to submit that survey is being conducted at our premises and the company is extending its full cooperation to the authorities. We would like to further inform that as the survey is yet to be concluded we are unable to make assessment of its impact. Once the survey concludes, the company will update the stock exchanges, in case there is any material impact resulting from the above survey,'' said Lux Industries in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On Friday, shares of Lux Industries settled 3.22 per cent lower at 1,471.25 after hitting an intra day low of 1,451 apiece on the BSE. The company commands a market cap of 4,424.30 crore, according to BSE data.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 04:39 PM IST
