LVMH gets bumper demand for its first bond sale since 20202 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Demand for the Paris-based owner of Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton closed above €2.7 billion (€2.95 billion) for €1 billion of new bonds due in 2025
Investors piled in for LVMH’s first debt sale in three years, as the luxury goods maker seized on stellar quarterly results as well as calmer conditions in Europe’s credit market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×