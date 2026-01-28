LVMH stock drops over 8% as Q4 results lag competitors' earnings — Details here

French luxury goods conglomerate, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, stock dropped more than 8% during the intraday trading session on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, after the company announced its fourth-quarter results for the calendar year ending 2025.

LVMH stock dropped 8.19% to 541 euros during Wednesday's market in France's Euronext, compared to 589.30 euros at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.

According to a CNBC report, LVMH's October to December quarter (Q4) results failed to beat investor expectations, which set a higher bar for the luxury goods conglomerate after strong earnings from competitors.

LVMH stock price today LVMH stock was trading 7.23% lower at 546.80 euros as of 11:25 am (CST) on Wednesday, compared to 589.30 euros at the previous stock market close, MarketWatch data shows.

LVMH shares have given global market investors more than 10% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's stock has lost more than 26% in the last one-year period, according to the market data.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, LVMH stock is trading 14.32% lower so far in 2026, and is trading 7.87% lower in the last five market sessions on the Euronext Paris.

The data also shows that the LVMH stock hit its 52-week high level at 723 euros, while the 52-week low level stood at 52-week low level at 436.55 euros. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 292.94 billion euros as of the trading session on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

