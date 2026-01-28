LVMH stock drops over 8% as Q4 results lag competitors' earnings — Details here

French luxury goods conglomerate, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, stock dropped more than 8% during the intraday trading session on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, after the company announced its fourth-quarter results for the calendar year ending 2025.
LVMH stock dropped 8.19% to 541 euros during Wednesday's market in France's Euronext, compared to 589.30 euros at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.
According to a CNBC report, LVMH's October to December quarter (Q4) results failed to beat investor expectations, which set a higher bar for the luxury goods conglomerate after strong earnings from competitors.
LVMH stock was trading 7.23% lower at 546.80 euros as of 11:25 am (CST) on Wednesday, compared to 589.30 euros at the previous stock market close, MarketWatch data shows.
LVMH shares have given global market investors more than 10% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's stock has lost more than 26% in the last one-year period, according to the market data.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, LVMH stock is trading 14.32% lower so far in 2026, and is trading 7.87% lower in the last five market sessions on the Euronext Paris.
The data also shows that the LVMH stock hit its 52-week high level at 723 euros, while the 52-week low level stood at 52-week low level at 436.55 euros. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 292.94 billion euros as of the trading session on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.