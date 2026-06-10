Lyptus Punch-Card Fund buys stake in Capital Small Finance Bank. Details here

Capital Small Finance Bank share price will be in focus on Wednesday after a significant block deal in the stock.
Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF II), a private equity investment firm promoted by the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman and State Bank of India, sold 13,62,563 equity shares of Capital Small Finance Bank, representing a 3.65% stake in the company, through a block deal on the National Stock Exchange on June 9.
The fund sold Capital Small Finance Bank shares at ₹270 apiece, taking the total transaction value to approximately ₹36.79 crore.
Meanwhile, Lyptus Punch-Card Fund was the buyer of Capital Small Finance Bank shares sold by OIJIF II, NSE block deal data showed.
The block deal was executed at a 1.11% discount to Capital Small Finance Bank’s closing price on Tuesday. Capital Small Finance Bank share price ended 1.81% higher at ₹273.05 apiece on the NSE.
Capital Small Finance Bank share price has fallen 7.5% in one month, and has rallied 10% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained just 2% in six months, while it has declined 10% in one year and has dropped 20% in two years.
On Tuesday, Capital Small Finance Bank share price ended 1.39% higher at ₹273.10 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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