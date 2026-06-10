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Lyptus Punch-Card Fund buys stake in Capital Small Finance Bank. Details here

Capital Small Finance Bank share price has fallen 7.5% in one month, and has rallied 10% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained just 2% in six months, while it has declined 10% in one year and has dropped 20% in two years.

Ankit Gohel
Published10 Jun 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Lyptus Punch-Card Fund was the buyer of Capital Small Finance Bank shares sold by OIJIF II, NSE block deal data showed.
Lyptus Punch-Card Fund was the buyer of Capital Small Finance Bank shares sold by OIJIF II, NSE block deal data showed.
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Capital Small Finance Bank share price will be in focus on Wednesday after a significant block deal in the stock.

Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF II), a private equity investment firm promoted by the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman and State Bank of India, sold 13,62,563 equity shares of Capital Small Finance Bank, representing a 3.65% stake in the company, through a block deal on the National Stock Exchange on June 9.

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The fund sold Capital Small Finance Bank shares at 270 apiece, taking the total transaction value to approximately 36.79 crore.

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Meanwhile, Lyptus Punch-Card Fund was the buyer of Capital Small Finance Bank shares sold by OIJIF II, NSE block deal data showed.

The block deal was executed at a 1.11% discount to Capital Small Finance Bank’s closing price on Tuesday. Capital Small Finance Bank share price ended 1.81% higher at 273.05 apiece on the NSE.

Capital Small Finance Bank Share Price Performance

Capital Small Finance Bank share price has fallen 7.5% in one month, and has rallied 10% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained just 2% in six months, while it has declined 10% in one year and has dropped 20% in two years.

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On Tuesday, Capital Small Finance Bank share price ended 1.39% higher at 273.10 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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